Ralston takes helm at LMC

REGIONAL – In less than a month, Pamela Ralston, Ph.D. will have the interim tag removed and head into the fall in her first full academic school year as the permanent president of Los Medanos College.
“I was really excited to step into the interim role and to come into a college that was so financially healthy,” Ralston said. “I really enjoyed the interview process. It was very quick and efficient, and designed to help bring in somebody pretty quickly. I felt informed and supported. LMC feels open minded and collegial, and people are excited about where we will go next.”
Ralston’s hiring marks a first for the college and for the district as a whole. She said she will take the helm as the first permanent female president in Los Medanos College history.
“I am very proud to be part of people making some very big changes,” Ralston said. “If we think about glass ceilings and what it means to start being transformative, I think that it’s very powerful.”
Ralston takes over the permanent spot from Bob Kratochvil, who retired last December.
Ralston’s upcoming appointment as president, the Contra Costa Community College District will have female presidents throughout each of the three community colleges for the first time in history. Ralston joins the ranks along with Diablo Valley College president Susan Lamb and Contra Costa College president Kimberly Rogers.
“Susan Lamb and Kimberly Rogers are absolutely exceptional human beings, and it feels like we work together well,” Ralston said. “I’m very excited about working with them.”
Part of Ralston’s initial challenges at LMC is addressing how to increase the school’s enrollment. Ralston explained that while community college enrollment is declining nationally, some of the schools in California are starting to stabilize, and that there’s “a lot more to do.”
Ralston and her team have put together a to-do list as she transitions into the permanent role as president.
“We made some preliminary plans, we have a list together of what we wanted the permanent president to tackle, and now that we’ll have a permanent president, we’ll start working our way through that,” she said. “It includes things like more concrete planning for the next year, developing and improving on our marketing plan, and working with our partners. The transition feels like getting to make more formal commitments and giving a follow-through on some big ideas that we talked about.”
She said she aims to do the same thing as her recent experience as president at Santiago Canyon College (SCC) at LMC starting this fall. At SCC, she worked closely with that community to develop the partnerships with the school, including businesses and the other K-12 schools until she left there in August 2021.
“We’re located right in the middle of everything in Pittsburg, and now at our new site in Brentwood,” she said. “What we’re kind of pulling forward with us is how we’re reengaging after the pandemic. We are building back on some of our previous strengths and reconsidering what the community needs of us now.”
“We’ll be doing kind of more targeted enrollment approaches in the next couple of years,” she added. “We have noticed a dip in our older working adult population. The economy has been in a transitional period. Usually when the economy struggles, our enrollment goes up because people think that if they’re not working enough right now, they should consider education as an opportunity.”
Along with what Ralston plans to do with LMC going forward, she emphasized the importance and the value that community colleges bring to its own community.
“What community college can do is absolutely transformative work for every single person that our community can benefit from,” she said. “We’ve helped our business communities by creating incredible staff and we’re sometimes an incubator and a thought partner for what could happen next.
“I want us to be a community across the eastern part of our county. We accept everyone. We have a 100 percent acceptance rate, and what we’re able to do for students is life changing.”
Los Medanos College’s fall semester starts on Aug. 21.
