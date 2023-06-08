Ralston takes helm at LMC

RALSTON

REGIONAL – In less than a month, Pamela Ralston, Ph.D. will have the interim tag removed and head into the fall in her first full academic school year as the permanent president of Los Medanos College.

“I was really excited to step into the interim role and to come into a college that was so financially healthy,” Ralston said. “I really enjoyed the interview process. It was very quick and efficient, and designed to help bring in somebody pretty quickly. I felt informed and supported. LMC feels open minded and collegial, and people are excited about where we will go next.”

Ralston’s hiring marks a first for the college and for the district as a whole. She said she will take the helm as the first permanent female president in Los Medanos College history.

