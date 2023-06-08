REGIONAL – The Delta Protection Commission has recently discovered that the draft environmental impact statement on the Delta Conveyance Project has failed to adequately describe the potential effects of the planned twin water tunnels.
According to recent comments the Delta Protection Commission sent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on March 15, the Commission has recommended that the Corps adopt a “No Action” alternative as opposed to approving permits necessary for the tunnels due to the project’s potential significant and unmitigated damage to cultural and historic resources in its path. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a federal regulator that decides whether to authorize the project. The recent environmental report was developed under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate the environmental impacts on the planned Delta tunnels if they are constructed. The Delta Protection Commission’s mission is to protect the health of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in California.
The Delta Tunnels project, along with variations of a third canal-like structure to reallocate water from Northern California to major population centers elsewhere in the state, has been controversial since its inception. Pushed for and championed by previous governors Jerry Brown, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and current governor Gavin Newsom, the proposed, $16 billion project would construct two 40-feet-wide, 30-mile-long tunnels 150 feet underground through the center of the Delta. According to the California Department of Water Resources (DWR), the primary proponent of the project, much of the infrastructure consisting of hundreds of miles of aqueducts, channels, and dams was constructed more than 50 years ago, and they need to be modernized to withstand seismic activity and potential uncertainty and unpredictability of extreme weather.
The draft environmental report described examples of some of the historic and cultural resources damaged by the planned Delta tunnel including not recognizing the Delta’s status as a cultural landscape valued by California Native American tribes, Delta residents, and its visitors.
Additionally, the environmental report focuses on built environment resources such as historic buildings and archaeological sites rather than the larger cultural landscape surrounding them. The Chinese residents of the Delta community of Locke, as an example, worked the orchards and farms surrounding the town. The commission argues that damage to these orchards and farms could potentially harm Locke’s status as a National Historic Landmark.
Furthermore, the report identifies built resources that the tunnel would damage, such as parts of the Sacramento River town of Hood, the Victory Highway (Highway 160), historic riverside orchards, and Roberts Island.
Additionally, the report’s assessment of factors that would damage the setting for historic properties is also deemed to be inadequate by the commission, failing to take in account noise and visual impacts through the introduction of project facilities and consequential removal of structures and vegetation. However, the environmental report has also acknowledged that the proposals to alleviate these impacts would not prevent significant harm.
A survey of cultural resources affected by the potential construction of the Delta Tunnel was completed in March 2023 to ensure the commission’s efforts to protect the Delta’s historic resources from damage by the tunnel were based on the best available information.
The survey proposes that areas in the Delta affected by the planned tunnel are part of a “significant cultural landscape,” it identified more than 60 historic resources in the Delta potentially affected by the tunnel, drew on information from the Commission’s Delta Narratives report and further supplemented by additional staff research and reviews by historians, landscape architects, Delta community organizations and residents, and staff at the affected counties.
The survey also describes types of features that the tunnel may affect such as:
- landscapes, much of which is agricultural
- communities
- people
- structures
- adjoining farms and riverbanks along the Sacramento River and Highway 160
- the tunnel boring machine launch shaft sites and tunnel muck storage sites on Twin Cities Road and Roberts Island
- tunnel boring machine retrieval shaft sites in San Joaquin and Contra Costa counties.
In the meantime, the Delta Protection Commission, affected Delta counties, and the United Auburn Indian Community are meeting with the Army Corps of Engineers about protecting cultural and historic resources under the National Historic Preservation Act Section 106 while DWR and the engineers are preparing responses to public and agency comments on the state and federal environmental reports.
The Corps has prepared two drafts of a Section 106 agreement, a first step to comply with Section 106. They lay out key steps in applying Section 106 to the tunnels project, a general timeline for compliance, as well as the roles of the responsible agencies, while also including opportunities for the public to participate.
According to a newsletter from the Delta Protection Commission, The United Auburn Indian Community, Delta Protection Commission staff, and affected Delta counties have responded with comments that ask the Corps to:
Recognize the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta National Heritage Area and evaluate the Delta as a historically significant cultural landscape.
Avoid arbitrary limits on the area evaluated for potential harm to cultural resources and instead evaluate impacts from the full range of tunnel effects including noise, visual impacts, traffic congestion, and potential building abandonment.
More thoroughly describe how Delta residents can review and comment on information about historical properties affected by the project, including historic property surveys, findings of effect, and historic property treatment plans.
Share all but confidential reports prepared about cultural resources and their protection with other parties to the agreement, including the commission, counties, and tribes.
Additionally, the public can get signing up for the Delta Protection Newsletter by following this link at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/CNRA/signup/31774, and are further encouraged to share the newsletter with Delta historians, community groups, and those who are knowledgeable about Delta history and have an interest in its future.
In the meantime, the Army Corps of Engineers is considering and preparing responses to comments on the environmental report from the Commission and others. The final environmental statement is anticipated to be completed and published in 2024, according to the Delta commission newsletter.
