Save Mount Diablo’s challenge efforts get help with new Adler Education Fund

Save Mount Diablo has created the Adler Education Fund to inspire a love of nature and connect its land trust with area schools to foster eco-literacy and enlightened stewardship in California.
The Adler Education Fund was initiated by a $100,000 challenge grant from renowned environmental educator Judy Adler, who hopes her leadership gift will energize and inspire additional gifts and grants. Save Mount Diablo will pursue such additional funding with the assistance of an advisory committee. The overall goal is to turn Adler’s passion for environmental education that furthers Save Mount Diablo’s mission.The new Adler Education Fund will enable Save Mount Diablo to introduce educational trips for students in third to fifth grades and diversify the population served, officials said.
The organization’s education efforts could include underwriting teacher and docent training, developing interpretive signage and learning stations for the Mangini Ranch Educational Preserve, and creating a curriculum for use during public visits and school programs.
Adler’s gift is in memory of the three individuals who were instrumental in supporting and guiding her vision: her parents, Ardyce and Stan Felix, and her dear friend, Irene Lowen.
In addition to the fund, Adler has provided outdoor experiences to more than 25,000 young people through her Diablo Nature Adventures (DNA) outdoor education program, founded in 1994. This work and her significant contributions to the field of sustainable land use earned her a Lifetime Achievement Award from Sustainable Contra Costa in 2018.
Adler’s vision and a central tenet of Save Mount Diablo’s educational mission are connected.
“After studying and working in conservation for more than 35 years, I’ve come to realize that the most significant threat to the environment is the lack of meaningful connections between people and nature, which results in us lacking the love and will required to fully address major environmental threats like the climate crisis,” aid Ted Clement, Save Mount Diablo executive director. “Thankfully, nature is a spiritual portal where, if we quietly and respectfully enter it with open hearts and minds, we will be transformed for the better, and in that lies our hope for salvation and survival.”
For more information about the Adler Education Fund, its goals, and how you can become involved, contact Samantha Kading at 925-949-4513 or skading@savemountdiablo.org.
