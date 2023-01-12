Save Mount Diablo’s challenge efforts get help with new Adler Education Fund

Save Mount Diablo has created the Adler Education Fund to inspire a love of nature and connect its land trust with area schools to foster eco-literacy and enlightened stewardship in California.

The Adler Education Fund was initiated by a $100,000 challenge grant from renowned environmental educator Judy Adler, who hopes her leadership gift will energize and inspire additional gifts and grants. Save Mount Diablo will pursue such additional funding with the assistance of an advisory committee. The overall goal is to turn Adler’s passion for environmental education that furthers Save Mount Diablo’s mission.The new Adler Education Fund will enable Save Mount Diablo to introduce educational trips for students in third to fifth grades and diversify the population served, officials said.

The organization’s education efforts could include underwriting teacher and docent training, developing interpretive signage and learning stations for the Mangini Ranch Educational Preserve, and creating a curriculum for use during public visits and school programs.

