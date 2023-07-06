State awards $5.7 million to fight opioid use in LGBTQ+ communities

As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $1 billion Master Plan for tackling the fentanyl and opioid crisis, California has awarded $5.7 million for opioid and stimulant use education and outreach in LGBTQ+ communities.
The grants will be used to:
- increase awareness and education for and within LGBTQ+ communities about opioids and stimulants
- decrease stigma related to drug use and treatment
- and integrate and strengthen treatment referral pathways for opioid use disorder and stimulant use disorder.
This effort awards $5.7 million to 25 entities, with a maximum of up to $250,000 per awarded entity for the 12-month contract period from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
More than 1.8 million individuals in California identify as part of the LGBTQ+ population. Compared to heterosexual individuals nationwide, lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) adults report higher rates of stimulant use and substance use disorders. In 2019, 1.4 million LGB adults, nationally, reported illicit opioid (prescription pain reliever, fentanyl, heroin, etc.) use. Some factors contributing to opioid use and stimulant use in the LGBTQ+ community include mental illness, the risk of experiencing violence, structural stigma, and discrimination.
