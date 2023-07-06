State awards $5.7 million to fight opioid use in LGBTQ+ communities

As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $1 billion Master Plan for tackling the fentanyl and opioid crisis, California has awarded $5.7 million for opioid and stimulant use education and outreach in LGBTQ+ communities.

The grants will be used to:

  • increase awareness and education for and within LGBTQ+ communities about opioids and stimulants
  • decrease stigma related to drug use and treatment
  • and integrate and strengthen treatment referral pathways for opioid use disorder and stimulant use disorder.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.