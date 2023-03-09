State begins effort to control Delta invasive plants

Press photo

Water Hyacinth is an extremely prolific aquatic invasive plant that can double in size every 10 days in hot weather, according to the California State Parks, Division of Boating and Waterways.

SACRAMENTO – California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) has announced its plans for this year’s Aquatic Invasive Plant Control Program (AIPCP) in the Delta and its southern tributaries.

Starting March 1, DBW began herbicide treatments to control water hyacinth, South American spongeplant, Uruguay water primrose, Alligator weed, Brazilian waterweed, curlyleaf pondweed, Eurasian watermilfoil, hornwort (aka coontail), and fanwort.

These aquatic invasive plants have no known natural controls in the West Coast’s largest estuary, the Delta. They harm the Delta’s ecosystem as they displace native plants. Continued warm temperatures help the plants proliferate at high rates.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription