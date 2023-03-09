State begins effort to control Delta invasive plants

SACRAMENTO – California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) has announced its plans for this year’s Aquatic Invasive Plant Control Program (AIPCP) in the Delta and its southern tributaries.
Starting March 1, DBW began herbicide treatments to control water hyacinth, South American spongeplant, Uruguay water primrose, Alligator weed, Brazilian waterweed, curlyleaf pondweed, Eurasian watermilfoil, hornwort (aka coontail), and fanwort.
These aquatic invasive plants have no known natural controls in the West Coast’s largest estuary, the Delta. They harm the Delta’s ecosystem as they displace native plants. Continued warm temperatures help the plants proliferate at high rates.
Plants are also known to form dense mats of vegetation creating safety hazards for boaters, obstructing navigation channels, marinas, and irrigation systems. Due to their ability to rapidly spread to new areas, it is likely that the plants will never be eradicated from Delta waters. Therefore, the state operates a “control” program as opposed to an “eradication” program. The division works with local, state, and federal entities to better understand the plants and implement new integrated control strategies to increase efficacy.
“Partnerships, technology, and monitoring efforts have helped the Division of Boating and Waterways better control the spread of aquatic invasive plants, such as water hyacinth and Egeria densa,” said Division of Boating and Waterways Deputy Director Ramona Fernandez. “Since eradicating them is impossible, the division and partners will continue to focus on reducing their negative impacts on people’s daily lives and businesses.”
All herbicides used in the AIPCP are registered for aquatic use with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Department of Pesticide Regulation. Treated areas for submersed aquatic vegetation (Brazilian waterweed, curlyleaf pondweed, Eurasian watermilfoil, coontail/hornwort and fanwort) will be monitored to ensure herbicide levels do not exceed allowable limits and follow EPA-registered label guidelines. The public may view the public notices, treatment maps, and sign up to receive weekly updates on this year’s treatment season on DBW’s website.
Below is a list of control actions for the 2023 treatment season:
Floating Aquatic Vegetation Control
Water hyacinth, South American spongeplant, Uruguay water primrose, and alligator weed.
Proposed Treatment Period: All Sites: March 1 – Nov. 30
Type of Herbicides: Glyphosate, 2,4-D, Imazamox, or Diquat
Potential Treatment Areas: Initially in and/or around, but not limited to the following areas: San Joaquin River, Old River, Middle River, Fourteen Mile Slough, and Snodgrass Slough.
Mechanical Harvesting (If necessary)
Harvesting Dates: March – April and July – December
Mechanical Harvesting Sites:
Select areas of the Delta with high infestations or coverage of water hyacinth.
Submerse Aquatic Vegetation ControlBrazilian Waterweed, curlyleaf pondweed, Eurasian watermilfoil, coontail, ribbon weed, and fanwort.
Treatment Period: Starting March 1 through November 30, treatment period based upon DBW field survey data, water temperatures and fish surveys.
Type of Herbicide: Fluridone, Endothall, or Diquat.
Potential Treatment Areas: In and/or around the following areas (individual areas will be noticed prior to treatment application):
Antioch Area: Antioch City Marina, Lauritzen Yacht Harbor, and Sherman Lake Marina.
This type of control method is not used for submersed aquatic vegetation. These plants spread by fragmentation. Cutting the plants back exacerbates the problem, as shreds of the plants float away and re-propagate.
Last year, DBW treated 1,636 acres of floating aquatic vegetation and 3,132.7 acres of submersed aquatic vegetation. No mechanical harvesting was conducted. A combination of herbicide, biological and mechanical control methods were used to help control invasive plants at high priority sites in the Delta.
Funding for DBW’s aquatic invasive plant control programs comes from the Harbors and Watercraft Revolving Fund, which receives revenues from boaters’ registration fees and gasoline taxes.
