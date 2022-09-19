State offering free online tutoring

SACRAMENTO – Every Californian can now access free online tutoring available any time through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners.
Real-time homework assistance can now be accessed on the websites of any of the 1,130 local public libraries around the state – click on the “HelpNow” link to reach a one-on-one tutor, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release. The pilot program led by the state offers assistance in Math, Language Arts, and other core K-12 subjects in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Tagalog. There’s no age limit to who can use the service. Adult learners can also access writing assistance, citizenship resources and other tools.
Live homework assistance from tutors familiar with state curriculum and standards is available 24 hours a day by laptop, tablet, or phone. The State Library is working with the Pacific Library partnership to make “HelpNow” by Brainfuse available throughout the state.
