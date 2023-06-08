CalGrows logo

SACRAMENTO – In an effort to continue to build California’s healthcare workforce, the California Department of Aging is launching the CalGrows workforce training and development program.

CalGrows is open for registration with hundreds of courses available to caregivers working with older adults and adults with disabilities, helping support Californians on a path to a career in health care and ensuring the state retains highly-qualified health care workers.

CalGrows said direct care jobs can be a gateway into a variety of personal and professional advancement opportunities. The innovative program brings together dozens of training providers offering hundreds of virtual and in-person courses for caregivers across California. Courses cover a range of topics, including Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia, Cultural Diversity, Food Safety, Infection Control, Provider, and Consumer communication and more, with courses available in multiple languages.

