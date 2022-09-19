SACRAMENTO – As other states ban reproductive health care and criminalize doctors and patients, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the launch of abortion.ca.gov. The website provides state residents and those outside of California with information about abortions, their legal rights, where to find providers, how to pay for services and financial assistance, ways to locate wellness and emotional support, and more.
While other states try to prevent people from accessing this information or traveling to other states to obtain reproductive health care services, abortion.ca.gov provides information specifically for those coming to California for an abortion. The website does not collect any personal information about visitors to the site, according to a press release from the governor's office.
Abortion.ca.gov is available in Spanish and will be translated into several additional languages. It includes a Find a Provider tool for users to search for health care providers, as well as information if you live outside of California about the legal right to an abortion in California and traveling here to get services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.