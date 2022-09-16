Amtrak San Joaquin service will not be suspended, thanks to a tentative labor agreement that was reached between freight railway carriers and their respective employees, Thursday, Sept. 15.
All trains are running at full service levels, as of Friday, September 16, according to a press release from The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority.
SJJPA had been forced to begin suspending “strategic portions of its service,” because a labor agreement hadn’t been reached by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14. Since Amtrak and other commuter lines utilize the privately-owned freight tracks, the Authority wanted to ensure that passengers weren’t left stranded in the middle of the transit corridor, should an agreement not come to fruition.
“Our agency is extremely pleased to hear the news that a tentative agreement has been reached between freight railroad carriers and all of their respective employee unions,” said SJJPA Executive Director Stacey Mortensen, in a press release. “As we promised to restore service as quickly as possible, we are happy to report that we are able to restore nearly all of the planned suspended service for today which will be welcome news to our loyal passengers. We greatly appreciate the patience and flexibility of our passengers and partners. We stay committed to keeping you informed as the national collective bargaining process moves forward.”
Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) had been negotiating with their respective employee unions over salary, benefits, time off, and work practices. The Railway Labor Act establishes a structured process of negotiations with the intent to avoid any disruption to the nation’s railroad network, however, the RLA’s cooling-off period was set to end on Friday, which would then legally enable a freight railroad work stoppage to occur. A work stoppage would include the freight dispatchers and other servicepeople that work to keep the line safe and operational, according to a Wednesday SJJPA press release.
