Amtrak San Joaquin service will not be suspended, thanks to a tentative labor agreement that was reached between freight railway carriers and their respective employees, Thursday, Sept. 15.

All trains are running at full service levels, as of Friday, September 16, according to a press release from The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority.

SJJPA had been forced to begin suspending “strategic portions of its service,” because a labor agreement hadn’t been reached by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14. Since Amtrak and other commuter lines utilize the privately-owned freight tracks, the Authority wanted to ensure that passengers weren’t left stranded in the middle of the transit corridor, should an agreement not come to fruition. 

