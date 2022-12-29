These new laws take effect next week

Several new laws will take effect in the new year. Here’s a snapshot of some of them, according to a press release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office:
Holding oil companies accountable
Why it matters: Californians deserve the right to know what oil companies are up to. Senate Bill 1322 by Sen. Ben Allen will require oil companies to post how much money they’re making off Californians on their websites.
Protecting creative expression
Why it matters: Your favorite artists are now better protected in the state of California. Tyga, YG, Meek Mill, Too $hort, Killer Mike, E-40, & Ty Dolla Sign all partnered with Assemblymember Jones-Sawyer and Newsom with Assembly Bill 2799. This bill restricts the use of creative content like song lyrics and music videos against artists in court.
Support for street vendors
Why it matters: Sidewalk food vendors make some of the tastiest food. Newsom signed SB 972 by Sen. Lena Gonzalez to make it easier for these street vendors to obtain local health permits. This not only increases community health and safety, it also helps vendors build a successful business and better provide for their families.
Dolly Parton’s imagination library
Why it matters: Books open up a whole new world of imagination and wonder. SB 1183 by Pro tem Atkins and Grove, children ages birth to 5 will be able to sign up for free books in English and Spanish.
Why it matters: California prioritizes the safety of women. Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan’s bill, AB 1242, prohibits law enforcement and California corporations from cooperating with or providing information to out-of-state entities regarding a lawful abortion in California. It also prohibits law enforcement from knowingly arresting a person for aiding in a lawful abortion in California.
Why it matters: Paying for certain necessities is now more affordable. AB 1287 by Bauer-Kahan prohibits anyone from charging a different price for two goods that are similar, like razors, just because they’re marketed to women.
Transfer courses at community colleges
Why it matters: The future is in the hands of the next generation. Irwin’s AB 1705 calls for community colleges to enroll their students in transfer level math and English courses if the program they want to transfer into requires those subjects. The new law aims to remove barriers to degree completion and help students meet their academic and career goals.
Why it matters: Coming up next year, Lunar New Year, Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, and Juneteenth will all be state holidays because of Assemblymembers Low, Nazarian, and Jones-Sawyer.
Why it matters: Hard workers deserve to reap all the benefits. Limon’s bill SB 1162 brings California a big step closer to shrinking the pay gap. This bill will expand on existing transparency laws, which mandate pay data reporting by employee sex, race, and ethnicity.
