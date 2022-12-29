These new laws take effect next week

Several new laws will take effect in the new year. Here’s a snapshot of some of them, according to a press release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office:

Holding oil companies accountable

Why it matters: Californians deserve the right to know what oil companies are up to. Senate Bill 1322 by Sen. Ben Allen will require oil companies to post how much money they’re making off Californians on their websites.

