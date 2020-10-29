The Brentwood Regional Community Chest’s (BRCC) holiday food and toy basket program is set for Dec. 19.
Preregistration is required, as well as identification and proof of residency. BRCC will not share any personal or family information with any outside organization or agency. They use this information only for holiday giving. Registration dates are Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 1 to 2 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 10, from 3 to 4 p.m.
The program is limited to 500 registrants; Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Bethel Island residents only. Residents of Oakley are served by Friends of Oakley. Registration will be at Veterans Park, 3841 Balfour Road (next to the Brentwood Senior Center.) Sign-up tables will be set up for registrants, and masks are required. For more information, visit www.brcchest.org.
