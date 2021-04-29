The registration deadline for the second Delta Conveyance Project Community Benefits Program virtual workshop on Thursday, May 6 has been extended. Register by Monday, May 3 for this interactive workshop. Come share your funding ideas with the Department of Water Resources.
- Workshop 2: Thursday, May 6 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Register here by May 3rd
This workshop will include small breakout room discussions where participants will have an opportunity to provide input on the types of things the proposed Community Benefits Program could fund in the following categories:
- Water and Air Quality
- Public Safety and Emergency Response
- Recreation
- Habitat Conservation
- Culture and History
- Economy
- Infrastructure
- Agriculture
- Education and Workforce Development
- Levee Maintenance
The video from Workshop 1 on April 14 can be viewed here, and the summary will be sent out and posted prior to the second workshop. Additional information on development of the Community Benefits Program can be found here.
Participation Accommodations:
- This event will be conducted using Zoom and can be accessed through the internet or by using your phone. Those who call in will have full access to workshop participation opportunities, including breakout rooms and verbal input. For instructions on how to use Zoom, click here.
- Workshop 2 materials, Zoom link and call-in number will be sent via email to registered workshop participants ahead of the event.
- Closed captioning will be provided.
- Meeting materials will be available in English and Spanish and a simultaneous Spanish translation will be offered.
Written Input:
- For any questions or feedback related to the workshops or development of the Community Benefits Program, please email DeltaConveyanceCBP@water.ca.gov or to provide input fill out this electronic form.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.