The remains of a woman found burned to death on the Mokelumne trail in Antioch have been identified, Antioch Police said on Monday, Oct.  24.

The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office was able to use dental records to identify the body as Mykaella Sharlman, 25. Police did not specify her hometown.

Two people of interest have been arrested in relation to Sharlman’s death and are currently in police custody, according to the press release. Their names have not been released.

