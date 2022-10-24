The remains of a woman found burned to death on the Mokelumne trail in Antioch have been identified, Antioch Police said on Monday, Oct. 24.
The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office was able to use dental records to identify the body as Mykaella Sharlman, 25. Police did not specify her hometown.
Two people of interest have been arrested in relation to Sharlman’s death and are currently in police custody, according to the press release. Their names have not been released.
Sharlman’s body was discovered after a resident called the Antioch Dispatch Center to report a small fire in progress on the trail, north of Lopez Drive, on Monday, October 17. When emergency crews arrived, they found Sharlman on fire and put out the flames. However, autopsy results showed that Sharlman was dead before being discovered by emergency personnel. Antioch police officers, Contra Costa Fire Protection District arson investigators, and detectives from the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units assisted with the investigation.
Because the body had been burned beyond recognition, photos of the jewelry Sharlman was wearing at the time of the crime, along with details of “extensive dental work” she’d had done, were released to the public on social media in the hopes of being able to identify the body.
Anyone with additional information about what happened to Sharlman is asked to contact Detective Whitaker at wwhitaker@antiochca.gov or (925) 779-6890. or text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH. All text tips are anonymous and cannot be traced to the sender.
