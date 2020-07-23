The Oakley Union Elementary School District sent a letter to District families providing more information on how remote learning will be handled when the school year begins. Below is the letter in its entirety.
Dear OUESD Families,
We hope you are enjoying a happy and healthy summer break. As we navigate the uncharted waters of this historic school year, please know that we are in this together to support you and your child every step of the way. Like most schools in the state of California, OUESD will be starting the school year with Remote Learning. Our OUESD staff is committed to making this year’s REMOTE LEARNING robust, structured and successful for all our students. We all agree that this year’s Remote Learning experience needs to be very different from the Distance Learning we had to quickly implement in the Spring due to the Covid-19 Shelter In Place. As we plan for this year, we will be adhering to the state requirements for Remote Learning which include the following important elements and expectations:
• Daily documentation of student attendance, engagement and participation
• Daily live teacher interaction with students through multiple methods (ex: video conferencing, telephone, direct messaging, etc). Your child’s teacher will send out the daily class schedule closer to the start of school. It will be a mixture of synchronous and asynchronous teaching and learning.
• A combination of live interaction, class assignments and daily student independent assignments will need to be turned in online to meet the daily instructional minutes required per grade level.
• Teacher office hours to support families and students.
• Grades, assessments and teacher feedback to monitor student learning.
• Homework (as per board policy).
We will need your help as the parent or guardian to make sure your child is actively participating and completing assignments each day. The California Department of Education has issued guidelines regarding the required amount of Instructional Minutes for each grade level. We will adhere to those guidelines through a combination of live teaching (synchronous) and remote online videos/activities (asynchronous) plus student work time for assignment completion. The daily required instructional minutes are as follows:
• TK/K = 180 minutes
• 1st-3rd = 230 minutes
• 4th-8th = 240 minutes
During the school day, you can expect your child to participate in learning through daily live video conferencing. You can expect both live (synchronous: teaching in real time with the teacher and student) and recorded/video lessons (asynchronous: videos that introduce or reteach concepts which your child views online during the day, to support learning). There may also be times when your child is working independently on assignments and will need your support. Your child’s teacher will provide additional details about office hours for access to help and support via the online platform. We appreciate your help in setting up the structure at home to reinforce and support your child’s daily learning schedule.
We are excited to announce that we have 3500 additional devices being delivered to our district this month to help support the technology needs of our students for Remote Learning. Over the next few weeks, it is our goal to quickly get our devices set-up and distributed to our families. Please look for information on specific dates/times for device distribution from your child’s school. While awaiting devices, instruction will begin with paper/pencil assignments.
The first eight days of our school year will focus on the transition to scheduled online Remote Learning. Our goal is daily teacher communication with students and relationship building with families to prepare for scheduled online Remote Learning. Teachers will be contacting families to set up communication schedules and expectations with students as we transition. We will also help you with our online learning programs, assisting with technology issues, setting up remote learning procedures and routines, as well as building an online community. Additional online videos and online help documents for parents are available on our district website or by clicking this link: OUESD Parent Padlet.
Additional Key Elements:
• July 29th- First Day of School for Students: Schools will schedule a Drive-Thru opportunity for parents to pick up district provided student supplies and learning materials to complete during the first eight days of school.
• Aug. 3-Aug. 7th - Information regarding student device distribution and pick-up times will be sent to families by site administrators. During this time, students will be completing their learning materials and teachers will be making live daily connections with students and helping families.
• August 10th Launch our first week of scheduled online Remote Learning for all students.
• We are starting the year with Zoom and will be transitioning to Webex as our online communication platform. Webex provides additional features and security enhancements that will benefit our staff and students.
• Our teachers will be using Google Classroom as the main learning platform. Our primary grade teachers can also add Seesaw to their Google Classroom for our younger students to promote ease of use.
• Students will continue to use ClassLink to access all online curriculum and programs.
We understand that this is not how we envisioned the start of the school year, however we look forward to welcoming our students and staff back to our school sites, as soon as it is safe to do so. We are here to support you and your child to make this the best learning experience possible. Please look for the most current information regarding Oakley Union Elementary School District on our website at www.OUESD.k12.ca.us
Sincerely,
Crystal Castaneda Director of Educational Services
