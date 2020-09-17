Rallying for education
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Oscar Fisher joins a rally in Brentwood City Park, Tuesday, Sept. 15, in support of the Reopen California Schools movement. The crowd of about 60 marched down Brentwood Boulevard to gain the attention of passing motorists before returning to the downtown area.

[Photos] Reopen California Schools rally in Brentwood

