Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Concord, has been downgraded to critical condition today, following a fall and subsequent pneumonia complications last week, his staff announced today.
DeSaulnier, who’s district includes parts of Antioch, was admitted to a Washington, D.C.-area hospital on March 13 with pneumonia complications from a traumatic rib fracture that occurred after he fell during a run.
He was listed in serious but stable condition on March 16, but his condition his worsened, said Betsy Arnold, DeSaulnier’s chief of staff.
“Unfortunately, Congressman DeSaulnier’s condition has deteriorated and he is in critical condition,” she said in a statement. “The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman. Mark’s family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”
DeSaulnier has tested negative for COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.
DeSaulnier was elected to Congress in 2014.
