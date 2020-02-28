In an effort to highlight the artistic talent and creativity of high school students in his district, Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) announced that his office is accepting submissions for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. Sponsored by the United States Congress, this annual competition serves to recognize the artistic talents of high school students throughout the country and allows them to showcase their artwork to the nation.
“I look forward to this competition every year and continue to be amazed by the creativity and vision of our young constituents,” said Congressman McNerney. “The students’ talent and quality of work is always outstanding, and I’m excited to see this year’s entries.”
A panel of judges will select the winning entries, and their decision will be announced at a special reception and exhibit hosted by Congressman McNerney. The first place winner and a guest of their choosing will be flown to Washington, D.C. to attend the overall winners’ awards ceremony in June. Additionally, the winner’s artwork will be displayed in a busy corridor that leads to the U.S. Capitol and is used daily by Members of Congress, staffers, and visitors in Washington, D.C.
The second, third and fourth place winners will have the opportunity to have their art displayed in one of Congressman McNerney’s three offices, located in Washington, D.C., Stockton, and Antioch.
Students and teachers interested in the Congressional Art Competition should visit Rep. McNerney’s website at mcnerney.house.gov, where they can get more information and download the required release form.
Rules for Submissions:
The contest is open to all high school students in California’s 9th Congressional District.
The deadline to submit artwork is Friday, April 17, 2020.
Entries may be up to 26” x 26” x 4” (including the frame), must be two-dimensional, and may not weigh more than 15 pounds.
Accepted mediums for the artwork are as follows:
Paintings - including oil, acrylics, and watercolor
Drawings - including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers
Collages - must be two-dimensional
Prints - including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints
Mixed Media - use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
Computer Generated Art
Photography
All entries must be an original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted.
Submissions and a release form can be dropped off at either of Congressman McNerney’s offices below by Friday, April 17, 2020.
Antioch Office Stockton Office
Office of Congressman Jerry McNerney Office of Congressman Jerry McNerney
4703 Lone Tree Way 2222 Grand Canal Blvd, Suite 7
Antioch, CA 94531 Stockton, CA 95207
Students and teachers may also contact Rep. McNerney’s Antioch office at (925) 754-0716 or his Stockton office at (209) 476-8552 with additional questions.
