In response to the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) new report, “Reflecting Sunlight, Recommendations for Solar Geoengineering Research and Research Governance,” Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) – whose groundbreaking legislation initiated a first-of-its-kind conversation in Congress regarding investments in geoengineering research and governance – released the following statement:
“I applaud the National Academy of Sciences for their thoughtful approach and commitment to addressing the most serious and inevitable threat of our time: climate change. This report underscores what I have long advocated for in Congress – an investment in research on the risks and benefits of options to reduce warming in the near-term, including atmospheric intervention tools.
“While climate mitigation is essential, as the National Academy of Sciences report details, it is also critical that we conduct the research needed to fully understand the scope of near-term climate response tools that may be helpful to ensure a safe climate for all. The concept of climate interventions may provide a promising approach to reducing Earth's warming, in addition to other much needed changes – first and foremost of which is reducing emissions. The collaborative global governance and national research approach proposed by the National Academy of Sciences provides an excellent blueprint to ensure safety for our communities and protection of our environment."
Congressman McNerney has led the efforts in Congress to promote investments in research in climate intervention. In 2017, he called on the House Committee on Science, Space & Technology to hold a hearing to investigate the subject and last Congress, he introduced follow-up legislation to build on the foundations previously lain.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.