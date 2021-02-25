As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout moves forward, it is important that we continue to reach out to our diverse communities and make sure everyone has the information and access to protect themselves and their families. Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) will hold a conversation on Friday, February 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 and health disparities in the Black community and how we as a community at large can engage and support one another in the fight against this pandemic. The Congressman will be joined by special guests Dr. Bennet Omalu, Dr. Kim Rhoads, Dr. Otashe Golden, and Stockton Branch NAACP President Bobby Bivens.
What: Rep. Jerry McNerney Hosts Conversation on COVID-19 and Health Disparities in the Black Community
When: Friday, February 26
4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT
Speakers: Dr. Bennet Omalu, Clinical Professor of Medical Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of California, Davis
Dr. Kim Rhoads, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, UCSF School of Medicine
Dr. Otashe Golden, Otashe Golden, MD, Inc.
Bobby Bivens, President, Stockton Branch NAACP
To join online:
Passcode: 875675
To join by phone:
(669) 900-6833
Webinar ID: 881 7693 7313
Passcode: 875675
Participants can join via phone or by using the webinar link above. If you would like to submit a question in advance of the event or share your story, please submit it here.
