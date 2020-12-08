As COVID-19 has changed many aspects of American’s lives, including career trajectories and prospects, Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) has announced a collaborative event with the software company Salesforce to help his constituents learn in-demand skills and expand employment opportunities.
The workshop will take place on Wednesday, December 9th, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., using the Salesforce learning platform, Trailhead.
What: Workshop - Skill Up for the Future with Trailhead
Hosted by Congressman Jerry McNerney and Salesforce
When: Wednesday, December 9th, 1:00p.m.– 3:00p.m. PST
Join Online:
