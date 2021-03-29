Congressman Jerry McNerney (CA-09) will hold a virtual town hall with Small Business Administration (SBA) officials on Thursday, April 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to provide updates on SBA programs to help small businesses including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG). The congressman will be joined by special guests Julie Clowes, district director of the SBA San Francisco District Office, and Heather Luzzi, district director of the SBA Sacramento District Office, to discuss these programs, answer questions, and share resources for small businesses.
What:
- Rep. Jerry McNerney Hosts Virtual Town Hall with the Small Business Administration (SBA)
- With Special Guests Julie Clowes, District Director of the SBA San Francisco District Office and Heather Luzzi, District Director of the SBA Sacramento District Office
When:
- Thursday, April 1
- 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT
To join online:
To join by phone:
- (669) 900-6833
- Webinar ID: 829 2445 4895
- Passcode: 015998
Participants can join via phone or by using the webinar link above and can submit questions in advance here.
