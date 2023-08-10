More Californians are accessing higher quality health care services and community support, like help with permanent housing with Medi-Cal and CalAIM, according to a new report. Eligibility for these enhanced services will be expanded to reach more Californians in the coming months.
These resources are available through Gov. Newsom’s CalAIM initiative, and they are focused on the most vulnerable Californians with the most severe health conditions. These programs provide high-touch, personal care and access to assistance, like housing and healthful meals. Together, these initiatives hope to help reduce overall health care costs borne by taxpayers and improve outcomes.
- In the first 12 months: 109,004 Medi-Cal members received Enhanced Care Management benefits (40% increase between end of the first quarter and end of the fourth quarter), and 36,391 members received 80,859 Community Supports services (160% increase between end of the first quarter and end of the fourth quarter).
- The most used support was finding housing, and those services helped more than 40% of members who received community support find, secure, and maintain stable housing.
- The second-most used support was the housing tenancy and sustaining service, which provides members with landlord coordination assistance, eviction prevention resources, and the annual housing recertification process.
- The third-most used support was housing deposit assistance, which helps members pay for housing security deposits, first and last month’s rent, and first month of utilities and related set-up fees. Members can also receive funding for medically necessary items.
