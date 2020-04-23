Representative Jerry McNerney (CA-09) and U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris (D-CA) recently led 80 of their colleagues in sending a letter to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Peter Gaynor demanding FEMA outline disaster preparation and recovery plans for the COVID-19 pandemic.
As disaster season approaches, the lawmakers emphasize the importance of preparing for the unique challenges the virus presents. A tornado outbreak across the South earlier this month highlighted the challenges of disaster response amid a pandemic.
“As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country has steadily increased since the President invoked the Stafford Act, spring flooding season is now upon us, wildfire season is fast approaching, tornado outbreaks are starting to spread, a major earthquake could strike at any moment, and hurricane season – which is projected to be above average – is just around the corner,” the lawmakers wrote. “Addressing major disasters like these requires a highly coordinated response across all levels of government that will be greatly complicated by the COVID-19 national emergency, including the social distancing measures public health officials are recommending.”
They further noted the COVID-19 response has overwhelmed FEMA’s already thin resources, “raising concerns about the agency’s ability to handle both a nationwide public health crisis and the upcoming seasonal hazards that await.”
“Concerns are not just limited to inadequate staffing levels, sheltering procedures in a time of social distancing, and a global shortage of necessary protective gear,” wrote the letter. “It is critical that FEMA share with Congress the steps it is taking to ensure that the Agency is fully prepared to carry out its mission in responding to natural disasters during this pandemic.”
Along with McNerney and Harris, the letter was signed by various representatives and senators. To read the full copy, visit https://bit.ly/2XXJKVI.
