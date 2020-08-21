Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire) firefighters were dispatched at 2:26 p.m, Friday, to a report of a residential structure fire in the 2100 block of Alpha Way in Antioch.
The fire, according to ConFire PIO, Steve Hill, nearly destroyed one home, damaged an outbuilding and multiple fences. No injuries have been reported, and the displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.
A cause for the fire has not yet been determined, but fire investigators were on scene.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.