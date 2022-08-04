Residents are asked to use 15% less water
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

City of Brentwood is asking residents to voluntarily reduce their water consumption by 15% as part of an effort to promote water conservation in response to the statewide drought.

The Brentwood City Council voted unanimously during its July 26 meeting to adopt a resolution “requesting that potable (drinkable) water service customers reduce consumption from the amounts used in 2020 by 15 percent,” according to the agenda packet for the meeting. The vote was made following a presentation by Miki Tsubota, the city’s director of public works.

“It’s mandated by the governor, as well as the state,” Tsubota said. “They’ve asked us to look into our very own urban water management plan and implement some demand reduction actions.”

