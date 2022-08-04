Residents are asked to use 15% less water

City of Brentwood is asking residents to voluntarily reduce their water consumption by 15% as part of an effort to promote water conservation in response to the statewide drought.
The Brentwood City Council voted unanimously during its July 26 meeting to adopt a resolution “requesting that potable (drinkable) water service customers reduce consumption from the amounts used in 2020 by 15 percent,” according to the agenda packet for the meeting. The vote was made following a presentation by Miki Tsubota, the city’s director of public works.
“It’s mandated by the governor, as well as the state,” Tsubota said. “They’ve asked us to look into our very own urban water management plan and implement some demand reduction actions.”
For residents, this means not washing their cars in the driveway and running sprinklers at night rather than during the day to prevent evaporation, according to Tsubota. The resolution encourages the city and residents to begin adopting conservation measures associated with Stage 2 of the city’s water shortage contingency plan,without officially moving from the first stage of the plan to the second.
The contingency plan is a policy that breaks conservation measures into six levels, with Level 1 being the mildest, that outlines how to use less water. The first level, which Brentwood is currently in, encourages voluntary conservation rather than implementing mandatory water restrictions, according to the meeting agenda. While the newly-adopted actions — such as mandating that vehicle washing must be done at facilities using recycled or recirculated water — are associated with Stage 2 of the contingency plan, the city is not moving into the second stage because doing so is not required if the city does not anticipate a water shortage.
Because the conservation efforts are voluntary, the city intends to enforce compliance with education rather than fining residents, according to the agenda packet.
“Even though the state and the region are in the midst of a pretty severe drought,” Tsubota said, “what I do want to assure our council and our public is here in Brentwood, we do not have – nor do we anticipate having – a water shortage.” The city is doing this to prevent such a shortage.
According to the Urban Water Management Plan, Bretnwood’s water supply consists of surface water from the Delta, as well as groundwater and recycled water.
Tsubota also said that the city has a surplus of water, both recycled and drinkable. Brentwood has an estimated 7 billion gallons of drinking water. And, even with no further conservation efforts, the city is expected to use 3 billion to 4 billion gallons of it during the summer. Tsubota said he anticipates that the city will use between one-third and one-half of its 1 billion gallons of recycled water this season.
Residents will not be the only ones asked to conserve water. Several Stage 2 measures being encouraged by the city are aimed at commercial water users, according to Tsubota. He cited the most significant of these as prohibiting the use of potable water to irrigate “non-functional turf” at city facilities, or landscaping at commercial and industrial sites, according to the agenda packet. Fields used recreationally, such as parks and sports fields, would not be affected. Tsubota listed the landscaping in front of the police station as an example of non-functional turf that would be impacted.
During public comment, residents expressed concern that the city was being “hypocritical” by imposing water conservation exercises on them while continuing to develop houses that would create increased demand for water resources.
“Even if we wanted to place a moratorium on building in our city today, because of the legislation passed on the state level, we are not able to,” Councilmember Karen Rarey said after public comments. Rarey cited Senate Bill 330 as some of the legislation that prohibits cities from enacting new laws on the local level that impact or delay construction of housing developments.
According to Tsubota, infrastructure plans, such as residential development, are taken into account when calculating water usage.
“A lot of it is common sense,” he said. “Just don’t waste water.”
