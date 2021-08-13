The Town of Discovery Bay is seeking public comment on the latest additions to its groundwater sustainability plan (GSP).
Comments are due by Aug. 16.
Unlike other East County communities which use a blend of water drawn from the Delta and groundwater, Discovery Bay residents are completely reliant on groundwater for all household and commercial uses.
In 2014, after decades of over pumping the state’s aquifers, then-Governor Jerry Brown signed a three-bill legislative package collectively known as the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). Its goal is to achieve groundwater sustainability within 20 years. SGMA put the responsibility for developing and enacting management plans in the hands of local agencies, and groundwater sustainability agencies (GSA) were formed to monitor and control water levels in local aquifers.
“Groundwater is a vital resource in California,” said Steven Springhorn, program manager for California’s groundwater with the Department of Water Resources (DWR). “About 83% of Californian depend upon groundwater for some portion of their water supply. Many communities are 100% reliant on groundwater for all of their water needs.”
Each GSA was tasked with creating a groundwater sustainability plan (GSP) for its district. The East Contra Costa Groundwater Sustainability Working Group was formed by eight GSAs to collaborate on a single GSP for the East Contra Costa Subbasin from which the group’s members draw water. The working group includes the City of Brentwood, the Contra Costa Water District, the Diablo Water District, the East Contra Costa Irrigation District, the Town of Discovery Bay, the City of Antioch, Contra Costa County and the Byron-Bethany Irrigation District.
“Our goal is to put systems in place that will address and protect our aquifer – our groundwater basin – from overdraft where our supply is so diminished that it becomes a crisis,” said Mike Davies, Discovery Bay general manager. “There are various steps in this plan to recognize overdrafting, what to do in response to overdrafting, and how we are going to monitor and implement a plan that protects all of the interests of the people that draw from the basin. We want to do it in the light of day with complete transparency. And, we want to invite the public to make comments and receive their input so that helps us make a good plan and make good decisions.”
The working group has been releasing sections of the GSP as they are completed. Sections 7 - 9 are now available for public review and comment. The final plan approved by all of the participating agencies is due Jan. 31, 2022.
To review the new sections of the GSP, provide comments or to learn more about the effort to manage groundwater in East County, visit: https://bit.ly/thepress_groundwater.
