Following the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Watch for the weekend of July 14 East County cities have taken action to help residents try to keep cool.
The weather service predicts temperatures along the Delta will reach the low 100s on Friday, then mid-100s on Saturday and on Sunday. While these temperatures in mid-July are normal for East County in a given year, they will feel warmer because of the below-normal temperatures in recent months and just last week, the weather service said.
Here are some services available to residents:
As of press time, Oakley does not have a cooling center open to the public this weekend, according to Assistant City Manager Danielle Navarro. The city had been looking at a location to use on Saturday, but the location -– which was not city-owned -– could not confirm that they would be a cooling center, Navarro said via email.
During a similar heat wave last summer, Oakley opened its community center for use by the public as a cooling center. According to Navarro, the center is being used as a summer camp, and the city does not have enough “staff resources.”
The Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St. will be open as a cooling center on Saturday and Sunday, according to City Manager Tim Ogden. The center will be open to the public, but the city has not finalized the times as of Wednesday.
The threshold for the city to “activate” the community center, according to Ogden, is when the thermometer hits 104 degrees. Brentwood had previously opened the community center as a cooling center earlier this summer on July 1 when temperatures were similarly extreme.
In addition to the city-provided cooling center, the county will also be hosting a cooling center on Friday from noon until 5 p.m. at the Employment and Human Services Department (EHSD) building located at 151 Sand Creek Road, according to the county’s website.
The Discovery Bay Community Center, at 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd., will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to town officials.
Antioch will open both the Antioch Community Center and Nick Rodriguez Community Center as cooling centers on Saturday and Sunday, according to a social media post shared by the city’s recreation department. The centers will be open from noon until 8 p.m. both days.
The Nick Rodriguez Community Center is at 213 F St.. The Antioch Community Center is at 4703 Lone Tree Way
“The City of Antioch is committed to providing a safe, cool place for residents at the Antioch Community Center and the Nick Rodriguez Community Center,” the post reads. “Residents without home air conditioning, or with health conditions made worse with extreme heat and poor air quality are encouraged to seek out the cooling centers.”
Contra Costa County will also have a cooling center open from noon until 5 p.m. on Friday at the Antioch EHSD building located at 4545 Delta Fair Blvd.
East County residents are urged to drink plenty of water during this short heat spell, wear loose, light-colored clothing and to check on family and friends, especially the elderly, who might be more vulnerable to heat-related problems, the weather service said.
