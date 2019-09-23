An elderly couple narrowly escaped a fast-moving fire that gutted their Oakley home Friday night, Sept. 20.
“Just before 8:30 this evening on the 3000 block of Mellowood Drive in Oakley, we had a single-family residential house that was reported for a structure fire,” said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Fire Marshal Steve Aubert. “On arrival, (and) even en route, we had heavy smoke and flames.”
Cynthia Perez, the daughter of the couple who is also an Oakley resident, told The Press that both of her parents are disabled. She said when the fire broke out the couple was only able to make it as far as the front door. Unable to go any further, and with the heat of the fire pressing upon them, officers from the Oakley Police Department arrived on the scene and led them to safety. It would be the first of several close calls that night.
“As we were arriving on scene, we did have a report that potentially several victims were trapped inside, which changed our fire tactics from a defensive to an offensive attack to be able to save those individuals,” said Aubert.
With the report of possibly trapped victims, two Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire) firefighters made their way into the home that was, by that time, engulfed in flames. ECCFPD firefighters stood by ready to rescue the ConFire crew if necessary. ECCFPD Battalion Chief Jeff Burris said the switch to an offensive attack was extremely risky, particularly given the limited resources that were on the scene at the time. With the report of possible victims, it was a necessary risk. It was later determined that the residents had been evacuated and no one was trapped in the burning home.
“The thought of being able to perform a rescue is what drives us to put our lives more on the line – to be able to go and perform that rescue at that time,” said Aubert.
According to Aubert, the home suffered extensive fire, water and smoke damage, and was a near-total loss. He estimated the value of the loss approaching $500,000.
“The good news is that everyone made it out safely,” said Aubert. “The house does have significant damages throughout the entire property. The origin and cause does appear to be electrical at this point in time, but we’re still working through the investigation. It appears that it started in the living room.”
Another tense moment occurred when an ECCFPD firefighter’s foot punched through the roof where the crew was working to cut holes to vent the buildup of heat. Realizing the structural integrity of the roof had been compromised by the fire, the crew was ordered down.
It took crews approximately 40 minutes to extinguish the main body of the fire. Hotspots in the house and around the property kept active for significantly longer. There were no reports of firefighter injuries.
