Residents of Chili Court ask City Council for help after teen shot at unpermitted house party

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Residents of this neighborhood in Brentwood are asking the City Council to help them put a stop to the unpermitted house parties in their neighborhood.

“My biggest fear was one of these parties is going to turn into someone pulling out a gun, and not more than 30 minutes later I heard about six rounds of the gun go off just after I put my kids to bed.”

Aimee, who didn’t reveal her last name, spoke with several others via Zoom during Brentwood’s City Council meeting Tuesday about her experience witnessing the shooting death of Abel Juarez, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed on July 14. Juarez was shot after he and recently arrested Antonio Barajas. 20, of Walnut Creek, allegedly tried to rob a 21-year-old Antioch man on Marjoram Drive following an unpermitted house party at 1785 Chili Court.

“My husband just picked a package up from the porch 15 seconds prior to the shots going off,” Aimee added. “This was directly in front of my home. I watched this man die right there, go limp as they were putting him on the stretcher.”

