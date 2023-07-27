Residents of Chili Court ask City Council for help after teen shot at unpermitted house party

“My biggest fear was one of these parties is going to turn into someone pulling out a gun, and not more than 30 minutes later I heard about six rounds of the gun go off just after I put my kids to bed.”
Aimee, who didn’t reveal her last name, spoke with several others via Zoom during Brentwood’s City Council meeting Tuesday about her experience witnessing the shooting death of Abel Juarez, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed on July 14. Juarez was shot after he and recently arrested Antonio Barajas. 20, of Walnut Creek, allegedly tried to rob a 21-year-old Antioch man on Marjoram Drive following an unpermitted house party at 1785 Chili Court.
“My husband just picked a package up from the porch 15 seconds prior to the shots going off,” Aimee added. “This was directly in front of my home. I watched this man die right there, go limp as they were putting him on the stretcher.”
Aimee, along with several others who called in via Zoom are asking the City Council to step in to do anything possible about the unpermitted house parties that have been held at the residence, tucked toward the end of Marjoram Drive as you turn into Chili Court. Several families live there with kids typically running around outside, now something that most of the families in the court are against letting them do.
“Once I found out about it I refused to let them go back to that house,” said Russell, a former resident of the neighborhood whose 13- and 10-year-old kids now live with their mother. “To have something go on like this and to find out it’s been going on for a while is absolutely absurd.”
Residents mentioned that they tried to reach out and talk to the owner of the residence they identified as Ty Brown, but the residents said in the Zoom session that nothing was done after they talked to him.
“As a community, we’ve tried to reach out to him and tried to handle this civilly, but the parties continued,” said Shante Williams, a resident on Chili Court through the last decade. “They continued in such a way that we felt like we were held hostage. We couldn’t walk up and down the street. We couldn’t drive our cars because they would block the cars.”
Last year, the residence hosted a party called the “Thick N’ Wet Pool Party - Big Girl Edition” where tickets were sold on Eventbrite for $40 each. On the Eventbrite website, the event is listed as canceled.
Williams says that the party happened as others did afterward.
“The neighborhood was left in shambles, loud music, unruly guests, lots of trash left out,” Williams explained. “On many occasions, I would grab the dust pan outside and clean the trash.”
“This is a matter of public safety, cut and dry,” Sam Haider, another resident of the neighborhood said. “We don’t have peace. This is something I feel very strongly that the City Council owns now and it’s in your hands to do something about. I would hate for this to continue and for the blood to now be on your hands for nothing to be done.”
Mayor Joel Bryant responded to the calls for immediate action, but also reminded the people that “by law, the City Council is very limited to any response (they) can make right now.”
“I am heartbroken for the families and I am furious that this happened here,” he said.
According to Alexis Morris, the Director of Community Development for the City of Brentwood, “for-profit parties in residential neighborhoods are not allowed in the municipal code or zoning ordinance.”
“There’s no permit that you can get to conduct that activity in a residential neighborhood,” Morris said. “You cannot have this type of business in a residential neighborhood.”
Brentwood police Chief Tim Herbert added that since June of 2022, Brentwood police have had 12 calls for service to that neighborhood, that the department was aware of the party in July of 2022 and that it was shut down. He would not go further into the investigation of the shooting. However, he said that he “encourages residents to call when the parties happen.”
On Thursday, the City of Brentwood sent a press release stating that a future agenda item will be considered to update the City's municipal code related to non-permitted party rental and noise activities in residential neighborhoods.
"The peaceful quality of life of our neighborhoods is of utmost importance to the City, and we will continue to enforce our existing codes taking essential steps to maintain to preserve the harmonious living environment of our residents," City Manager Tim Ogden said in the press release.
Brentwood police encourage people to call (925) 809-7911 or 911 for emergencies.
