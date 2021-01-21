Residents rally for return to sports

Athena Ayers, Camryn Huston and Savannah Campos were among approximately 125 people who gathered to support ‘Let Them Play’ in City Park in Brentwood, Friday, Jan. 15. The rally was part of a statewide effort to urge the California Department of Public Health to revise its COVID-19 guidelines regarding high school sports and allow students to return to competition.
An estimated 125 youth and adults converged on Brentwood’s City Park last week with a resounding message for state officials: let youth athletes return to competition.
The rally, just one of about 140 held simultaneously across California, was intended to persuade state officials to review the data and reassess the guidelines for returning to play.
California leaders have largely shut down in-state youth sports competitions for over 10 months, all while about 40 other states have returned to action, apparently without COVID-19-related repercussions.
“We are here for the California Department of Public Health and state officials to put pressure on them to let us play,” said local parent Rosy Ayers.
Masked and socially distant rally participants, representing at least four East County high schools and at least seven youth sports organizations, held up signs and cheered as students and parents publicly lobbied for change and shared how the current state of affairs is affecting their well-being.
With Contra Costa County in the COVID-19 widespread purple tier, only outdoor low-contact sports are permitted, which includes golf, tennis and track and field.
Not on the list are popular youth sports like baseball, football, soccer, basketball and water polo.
“Sports have been used as a medium to escape the stressors of life, build long-lasting friendships and open opportunities for later in life,” said Liberty student Stephen August. “For many students, sports is their way to get away from the things that may be going on in their lives. For me, football has been a way to release my frustration and has been used as a safe space for me to vent. Due to the restrictions being placed, that safe space has been stripped away.”
The sting of the sidelines is compounded by data compiled outside California that seem to show that outdoor sports are safe for kids and coaches, rally organizers said.
About 29,000 Connecticut high school students participated in 33,000 practices and games, resulting in only seven COVID-19 cases.
Similarly, a University of Wisconsin study found that 16,000 practices and 4,000 games involving 30,000 student athletes yielded only one case that could be tracked back to sports.
Rally attendees said that what is arguably even more significant is the demonstrated physical and mental toll on competition-starved athletes.
“I want to go back to swimming. I miss it. It’s very important to me because it helps us to get dopamine and serotonin,” said Heritage swimmer Bella Lannoo. “It’s scientifically proven that people who exercise are happier.”
Liberty baseball player Josiah Wallace expressed similar sentiments.
“It means a lot because it gets that good feeling going to play baseball with family, with your teammates. It’s a high school experience,” he said.
Participants, who also marched to Brentwood Boulevard for a brief sidewalk demonstration, received instructions on how to contact government representatives to suggest changes, but only time will tell if changes will happen.
At least one student, Freedom football player Ryan Willmes, is hopeful.
“I think it will make a change,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a domino effect. I think this is what will push us to play.”
For more information on the statewide movement to restart competitions, visit playca.org
