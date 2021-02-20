Ivy, Delia and Zack Jensen joined a small group of Oakley protestors this afternoon near city hall, to bring attention to the desire for many to have students return to the classroom and in-person learning. The event, hosted by Reopen California Schools, acknowledged the recent resignation of the Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD) amid inflammatory remarks made about parents during an online board meeting this week.
“While we are pleased with the resignations of the board members, we believe their comments underscore a larger issue prevalent throughout the state," said Reopen California Schools Founder Jonathan Zachreson. "...(we) are demanding that OUESD and all public schools immediately make plans to return to campus. This means listening to the families who elected them, following the science that says it is safe to open schools, and working creatively within the state’s framework to ultimately get our kids back to in-person instruction full-time, five days a week.”
