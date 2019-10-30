A fire apparently caused by a malfunctioning heating unit sent three Brentwood residents to the hospital Tuesday night.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) crews responded to a residential fire around 10:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue. Upon arrival, the crews observed smoke coming from the roof of a two-story home.
All of the occupants evacuated the house and were outside when firefighters arrived. Three of the home’s residents were transported by ambulance to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Antioch for treatment of smoke inhalation.
An interior attack on the fire was initiated in the attic of the home where the heater was located. ECCFPD Battalion Chief Ross Macumber said that fire was also discovered burning in the space between the first and second floor, indicating that the flames may have followed the path of the duct work. The home suffered heavy damage in the attic and significant water damage throughout the rest of the home resulting from the sprinkler system and fire suppression activities.
Firefighters remained at the scene for approximately three hours.
