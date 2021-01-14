Deer Ridge residents have offered preliminary support for plans to fund and maintain landscaping improvements to 14 golf course frontage areas that fell into disrepair when the nearby golf club closed in 2019.
Now city leaders have teed off on the idea.
The city council unanimously agreed this week to pay $102,600, kick-starting the formal process of eventually asking residents about their willingness to pay between $70 and $90 annually to turn the area’s landscaping responsibilities over to the city.
Deer Ridge Golf Club, LP stopped maintaining the course, including the 14 landscaped frontage areas, after the course closed in September 2019, drawing the ire of Deer Ridge residents.
“At $90 a year, that’s $7.50 a month that they (Deer Ridge property owners) would pay to have a beautification that would help raise their property values,” said City Councilmember Karen Rarey. “We owe it to them to be able to do this for them.”
The city’s step forward this week begins a process that, possibly in the second quarter of this year, could lead to Deer Ridge Subdivision property owners voting on the creation of a Deer Ridge property owner-funded Landscape and Lighting Assessment District to fund the area improvements and ongoing maintenance.
If a majority of respondents approve, then the golf course owner would turn ownership of the frontage sections over to the city.
Area property owners would then be charged between an estimated $70 to $90 annually for 10 years to fund the infrastructure and landscape improvements, in addition to ongoing maintenance. After that initial 10-year period, the yearly assessments would dip to an estimated $20 or $30, to cover ongoing maintenance costs alone.
“Thirteen of these areas constitute what are known as the parkway strips along the frontage of the parcels that make up the golf course,” said Parks Planner Joe Odrzywolski. “It’s essentially 13 areas that are between the curb and the sidewalk, about a 5-foot strip, along all the golf course frontages, and the 14th area is the entry feature at Foothill Drive.”
If the formal property-owner vote were to fail, then the city would stand to lose $102,600 that will be used to move the eventual voting process forward, and the frontage areas would remain the responsibility of Deer Ridge Golf Club, LP.
Early evidence, however, suggests the district is likely to be approved.
About 80% of respondents (141 responses) to a city-derived letter sent to all 1,061 Deer Ridge property owners seeking input on the plan favored it.
“We’ve waited long enough; we’ve waited too long. Please just let us move forward with this project,” said Rod Flohr, Deer Ridge resident.
Another resident, who identified herself only as Marisol, said once-landscaped areas near her home have turned to dead plants and weeds.
“Deer Ridge is an embarrassment right now, and these efforts will at least improve some of that blight,” she said.
City Councilmember Jovita Mendoza said the eager Deer Ridge subdivision deserves a shot to help itself.
“When some things fall through that we can help take care of, we should help as much as we can,” she said.
The council must still complete a handful of formal steps prior to ballots being sent to property owners, possibly in the second quarter of this year.
Prior to that process, city officials hinted that they plan to conduct formal outreach efforts to inform voters about the improvements included if the district is formed.
Property owners would receive their ballots at least 45 days in advance of ballot tabulation.
If the district is approved, then the area’s restoration could be completed by the fourth quarter of this year.
For more information, including the locations of the areas that could be improved, visit packet page 184 at bit.ly/3oIgeOy.
