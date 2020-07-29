The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has recently become aware of a number of reports regarding unsolicited seeds from China being received by homeowners throughout the US, including Contra Costa County. CDFA is communicating with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to determine any necessary actions for shipments received in California.
In the meantime, CDFA is instructing residents NOT to open any unsolicited seed packets received and to contact their local county agricultural commissioner’s office. Seed packets should NOT be opened, shipped, or disposed of by residents in order to prevent potential dispersal of invasive species, diseases, and/or quarantine pests. Unopened seed packets should be held by the resident or county official until further instructions are provided.
Please contact the Contra Costa Agricultural Commissioner's Office at (925) 608-6600 if you received seeds in the mail that you did not order or have questions. If you are in possession of any of these seed packets, we will arrange for an inspector to pick it up at your convenience. If seeds have already been planted, please retrieve the seeds and any contaminated soil for pickup by a county Agricultural inspector.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.