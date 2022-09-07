OAKLEY---After a long pandemic slumber, the Driftwood Marina will soon be reopening a renovated restaurant and nightclub after approval by the city Planning Commission Tuesday night.
In a brisk meeting and with little debate, the commission voted 4-0 to approve the conditional use permits for the new Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Restaurant and yacht club on Bridgehead Road. The 3600-square-foot facility will feature a full bar and live entertainment. Commissioner Leonard Price was absent Tuesday. There were no public objections filed with the planning commission prior to the meeting. Shannon Shaw, the chairwoman, noted a number of public comments made in support of the application during the Tuesday public meeting.
The owners have also applied with the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for a Type 51 License to allow the sale of beer, wine, and distilled spirits, to members and guests only. The commission also approved some conditions including: no cover charges, entry fees, or minimum drink orders shall be charged/required of patrons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.