Retired Marine continues to give back

Stockton resident and retired Marine Michael L. Emerson’s mission has always been to give back and serve his country and community.
After 10 years of the U.S. Marine Corps military service along with 35 years of community volunteer work, his volunteer philosophy is, “I believe to be a good citizen, you need to give back to your community and country for the common good.”
This mindset prompted Emerson to join friend and fellow Marine Richard Campos to go to Ukraine on a humanitarian aid mission in June, which would be his first visit there.
“I was invited to a Medal of Honor event at a local government office,” said Emerson. “While I was there, there was another Marine, a former Vietnam veteran, and how he was going to go to Ukraine. I asked him if I could join him, and he agreed. I’m retired, so l just kind of followed Richard. And it was a great experience. I just wanted to help, and I am very proud of the Ukrainian people for standing up to the Russians.”
Flying out of Sacramento, Emerson and Campos carried six canvas bags full of aid items, then flew to Warsaw, Poland after stops in Los Angeles and Heathrow Airport in London, England. From there, they drove to Lodz, Poland, where a charity volunteer organization called “EZER KENEGDO,” then made an eight-hour drive over the Polish-Ukrainian border to the city of Chervonohrad, Ukraine, which Emerson and Campos made their base of operations. Emerson says the travel, which consisted of 30 hours back and forth from Sacramento to Ukraine and vice versa, was the toughest part of the job.
“We paid our own way; the travel expenses, hotels, food, and the equipment we brought to Ukraine was mostly bought by us out of pocket,” said Emerson. “You’re in a little tiny vehicle with all of your stuff. Not only are you volunteering your time, but I am paying for everything—food, hotel, car—so it can be a financial burden. It is a lot of time getting there and getting back.”
While in Ukraine, Emerson and Campos brought along with them items such as food, battle tourniquets, burn cream, and more than 600 pairs of bombas socks. While there, they bought and donated more food, cash, cleaning supplies, and medical equipment. They also visited refugee hospitals, military hospitals, burn unit hospitals, children daycare centers, military bases, and military units, meeting up with hundreds of Ukrainians, which include war widows, orphans, refugees, military disabled veterans, government officials, the Ukrainian media, and soldiers of the Ukrainian military.
Although they were visiting a war-ravaged country and at times heard sirens and observed drones and missiles, Emerson says they were never in any real danger. They stayed away from the combat to ensure their safety.
“We worked with a church group, and more specifically, Dr. Olya, who was our amazing guide and translator,” said Emerson. “We went to several other local cities and also a major city called L’viv. We also met with Widows of Dead and Missing Ukrainian Heroes at a newly formed “Warriors Veterans Organization” set up for Ukrainian veterans and their families. We and the people of Ukraine deeply thank all of our donors with all of our hearts.”
Emerson’s mission to serve and give to his country and community goes back decades. At the age of 19, citing a love for his country and influenced by many of his family members who were in the military, Emerson enlisted in the Marines on April 26, 1982 to be an Infantryman. At that time, Emerson said he didn’t think he was on a path that was going to make him happy.
“I didn’t have enough money to go to college,” said Emerson. “I wanted to serve my country. Most of my family were in the Army, but I had a great uncle that fought in World War II as a Marine. I had an uncle who was a fighter pilot in France in World War II. A lot of my grandparents and uncles joined. On my mom’s side, there were musketeers and generals. I like the reputation as the greatest fighting force in history. I didn’t want to be a cook or a clerk. If I was going to be in the Marines, I wanted to be highly trained on how to survive.”
Emerson says as a result of their visit to Ukraine, he and Campos now have direct contacts with Ukrainian veterans hospitals, refugee hospitals, orphanages, and widows and families of dead and missing Ukrainian soldiers, a Warriors Veterans Organization, the Ukrainian Military, along with a church group that provides support to them all.
Looking ahead, Emerson says while he may go back to Ukraine and is looking forward to going to other parts of the world where help is needed, including South America next month, visiting multiple countries, and going to Iraq in 2024 to help refugees there.
“I felt a lot of love,” said Emerson on his experience. “They go out of their way to go up to us and shake our hands and be forever grateful. I’ve been all over the world and visited 111 countries. Most countries hate us, because they don’t like our philosophy of freedom. But the Ukrainians love America. It is nice to go to a place where you are loved and appreciated. I was very happy and pleased to help any way I could.”
Area residents can make donations of money or supplies to these accredited charities:
Veteran Help
Red Cross
Save the Children
Project Hope
Global Giving
UNICEF
International Medical Corps
Americares
International Medical Corps (based in California)
Catholic Relief Services
