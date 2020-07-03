On June 29, at approximately 8 a.m., the Oakley Police Department (OPD) responded to the 3800 block of Mission Court for a shooting that had just occurred.
Upon arrival Oakley Police Officers found a father providing care to his adult son who was bleeding from his head.
The father is identified as Todd Mather, a 52-year-old retired Piedmont Police Officer who is currently a Reserve Police Officer for Piedmont. The son was identified as a 21-year-old resident of the family home with a history of psychiatric issues.
Mather told OPD investigators that he, his wife and his son were at home together. He heard his son physically assaulting his wife in another room of the house. Mather described that there have been several prior incidents in which his son has assaulted his mother and father, including one recent assault where a bludgeoning weapon was used. Fearing that a weapon was once again involved, Mather armed himself with a handgun and ran to defend his wife against the assault. When he saw his son physically assaulting his wife, Mather shot his son once to end the assault. Mather then administered immediate first aid and care while 9-1-1 was called. Paramedics arrived and provided the son with an elevated level of care and transported him to a local hospital for treatment where it was determined that the gunshot wound was not life- threatening. The son has since been discharged from the hospital.
Mather was detained by Oakley Police Officers and transported to the Oakley Police station where he cooperated with the investigation and surrendered all firearms in his possession, which were determined to be lawfully registered.
Oakley Police investigators consulted with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office regarding the case. Due to the apparent issues of defense of others and self-defense, an informed filing decision would necessitate an analysis of each of the prior incidents and require a detailed statement describing each incident from the son. Given that the son was undergoing emergency medical treatment, and the fact that Mather did not pose a threat to public safety, the decision was made to release Mather from custody pending the necessary further investigation.
Once completed, the entire investigation will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office within the next few days and a charging decision will be made at that time.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.