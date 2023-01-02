The Brentwood Police Department presented a plaque of commendation to Capt.Douglas Silva, Badge #415, on Friday, Dec. 30, at his final 'Radio Sign Off' and congratulation ceremony on his retirement after 22 years of service to the City of Brentwood for his outstanding service and commitment to the Brentwood Police Department, City, and entire community. His dedication, hard work and excellence in all of his duty assignments are greatly appreciated at all levels.
"Our organization will continue to benefit from your unwavering dedication and leadership for many years to come," the plaque reads. "Thank you for your 32 years of dedicated service in Law Enforcement."
Lt. Walter O'Grodnick added: "We wish all the best in your well-deserved retirement.”
