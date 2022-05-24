The reward fund for information in the case of a missing Oakley woman grew to $100,000 thanks in part to a decision of the Oakley City Council Tuesday night, May 24.
The council increased its contribution from 10,000 to $50,000 Tuesday night. An anonymous donor previously pledged $50,000, allowing the fund to now sit at $100,000.
Alexis Gabe, 25, was first reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” on Jan. 27. Her last known location was Benttree Way, Antioch. Her car was found by her cousins with the keys in the ignition on Trenton Street in Oakley, according to her family.
“We hope these additional reward funds will lead us to Ms. Gabe’s whereabouts,” said Police Chief Paul Beard “The Alexis Gabe case continues to consume the Oakley Police Department. Our team is working day and night to bring a resolution to her family.”
According to Oakley officials, the reward funds will be distributed based on the information provided to investigators. Up to $100,000 will be awarded for direct information leading to Gabe’s whereabouts. Lesser amounts may be provided for other tips beneficial to the investigation, the city said in a news release. Anyone with information on Gabe’s whereabouts is asked to call 925-625-7009 or Alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.