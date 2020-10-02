Liberty Union High School District School Board President Yolanda Peña-Mendrek celebrated the opening of the Jack Ferrill Aquatic Center at Liberty High School Friday, Oct. 2.
The ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony was held for the center named for Jack Ferrill, a legend on the LHS campus, both for his time spent there as an educator and for the support he continued to show the school until his death in Dec. 2019.
The center, was constructed with funds from Measure U, a $122 million bond passed by voters in 2016.
