Rich Inglis, 15-year member of the Rotary Club of Brentwood, has been named its new president as of July 1.
Inglis moved to Brentwood in 2003 and joined Rotary the following year. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather have all served as president of the Rotary Club of Stockton, so he is proud to carry on the torch.
“It’s a big responsibility, but I’m honored that members felt I would be a good choice to lead the club,” Inglis said.
Rotary’s president is responsible for leading its weekly meetings, setting the vision and goals the club will have for the year and making club decisions. A tax expert by trade, as president and enrolled agent at Brentwood’s Paradigm Tax Services, Inglis also manages the club’s taxes.
President-elect Seana Fippin also credits Inglis’ professional experience for the unique expertise he brings to the club.
“His finance and accounting background have provided insight and perspective on our budget and fundraising goals, so we can continue to support our local nonprofits and community members,” Fippin said.
But Rotary is about about serving the community, and Fippin said Inglis is ultimately a great leader because of his easygoing nature and heart for service.
The next big event the Brentwood club has on its agenda — its largest fundraiser of the year — is its annual gala, taking place Saturday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Brentwood’s Club Los Meganos. This year’s theme is “Carnivale,” and the entertainment will be Abada, a group that will perform traditional Capoeira, Afro-Brazilian martial art dancing.
Rotary Club of Brentwood is also working on a large international project to bring clean water and sanitation to the underserved city of San Luis Río Colorado, Mexico, building toilets, showers and casitas (small houses).
Locally, the club has multiple ongoing projects, such as providing scholarships to the five schools in the Liberty Union High School District; delivering dictionaries to Brentwood third graders; and partnering with Rotary Club of Napa to raise funds through Cycle for Sight, which connects veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries to programs through Martinez’s Veterans Affairs clinic.
“It’s all about helping the community,” Inglis said. “We’re always out helping people where we can.”
Brentwood Rotary meets Mondays at noon at the Wedgewood Event Center, 100 Summerset Drive. For more information about the club or becoming a member, visit www.brentwoodrotary94513.com.
