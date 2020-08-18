Drainage facilities are scheduled to be installed in the northbound direction of Kirker Pass Road adjacent to the existing concrete median barrier, as part of the Kirker Pass Road Northbound Truck Climbing Lane Project.
Northbound traffic will be reduced into one lane beginning on August 24 through September 4, barring any unforeseen circumstances. The work will take place from the Concord Pavilion to the northern Hess Road intersection. Electronic message boards will alert drivers of the scheduled lane closure. Drivers should expect delays. Current social distancing protocol will be observed.
The Kirker Pass Road Northbound Truck Climbing Lane Project will improve safety and reduce congestion along Kirker Pass Road from the Concord Pavilion to the northern Hess Road intersection by constructing a truck climbing lane in the northbound direction. Pavement widening will occur on the east side of the roadway to provide a 12-foot truck lane and 8-foot paved shoulder. Widening will require construction of six retaining walls adjacent to the roadway. The project also includes paving both the north and southbound lanes between the City of Concord/County limits to approximately 4,200 feet north of North Hess Road. The total project length is about 2 miles.
Funding for this project is provided by Measure J, State Transportation Improvement Program, State Match, Local Streets and Road Program, and gas tax revenues provided by the SB1 Road Repair and Accountability Act. More information for this project can be found at http://www.cccounty.us/pwdmap.
