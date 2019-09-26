The Contra Costa County Public Works Department has announced that one lane of traffic will be closed on Marsh Creek Road beginning October 1 through October 4 between 9a.m. and 4p.m. The closure will be at the bridge just west of the Clayton Palms Community located at 16711 Marsh Creek Road.
The lane closure is needed to perform soils investigations for an upcoming bridge replacement project. Drivers can expect traffic delays of approximately 5 minutes.
