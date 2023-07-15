A 17-year-old male from Antioch has died after getting shot during a
shootout in Brentwood Friday night.
According to Brentwood police, a group of people were leaving a home
on Chili Court, at the end of Marjoram Drive, when a 20-year-old
male resident of Walnut Creek and a 17-year-old male out of Antioch
attempted to rob a 21-year-old Antioch resident.
All three, who police did not identify, were armed and exchanged gunfire on the 800 block of Marjoram Drive at about 7:45p.m. Police did not say whether or not everybody involved knew each other nor why the 21-year-old was targeted.
The 17-year-old and the 21-year-old were both shot, while the
20-year-old involved was not injured. Brentwood police said that the
17-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital Friday night in
critical condition and eventually died of his injuries on Saturday. The 21-year-old suffered non-life- threatening injuries from the shootout, police said.
Officers also detained others who were on the scene as part of the
investigation, and recovered three firearms at the scene as well, although police did not elaborate exactly why they were detained.
This investigation is ongoing. Brentwood police ask anyone with any
information to call Detective Inerbichler or Detective Goold at
925-809-7911. Callers may remain anonymous.
