It’s been three years since Jack Roddy sold the 230-acre Roddy Ranch Golf Club, and area residents will soon have a chance to review the East Bay Regional Park District’s (EBRPD) plans for the property.
“We’re at the phase of the planning where we’re presenting the draft alternative park designs,” said Eddie Willis, EBRPD planner.” These are concept maps that show trail alignments, habitat restoration areas, picnic sites and all the features that you would expect from a regional park. We’re looking for public input. The public meeting will be a chance for live interaction for folks to ask questions and really go into depth with our design consultants.”
A Zoom meeting, scheduled for Thursday, July 1 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., will give the public an opportunity to examine drafts of three alternatives for the development of a new park.
“I am excited to see another outdoor passive recreational opportunity so close to Brentwood becoming available,” said Tim Odgen, Brentwood city manager. “The historical significance of the site and the restorative effort underway is a treasure our residents can enjoy.”
EBRDPD and the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy (ECCCHC) collaborated on the purchases of the golf course property in 2018 for $1.9 million. It will eventually be part of the planned 3,600-acre Deer Valley Regional Preserve located on Deer Valley Road along the Antioch - Brentwood border.
“We are planning to eventually open up those properties for people to hike, bike, go horseback riding and do other passive recreational activities,” Willis explained. “We are looking to make the Roddy Ranch golf course property the first part of the Deer Valley Regional Preserve that we’re going to open to the public.”
The golf course first opened in 2000 and closed suddenly in August 2016. Spiraling water costs were initially cited as the reason for the course’s demise. However, in April 2017, former Roddy Ranch General Manager Kevin Fitzgerald appeared on Northern California’s most wanted list for a variety of financial crimes. Fitzgerald turned himself in and eventually pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and theft after stealing $300,000 over two years from Roddy. He received a six-year prison sentence. The business filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy, and the City of Brentwood wrote off a $136,536 debt owed for providing irrigation water to the course. At the time, city officials said that collection costs would exceed the debt.
The golf course and the surrounding area are situated at the point where the mountains of the Coastal Range meet the Central Valley. The meeting zone creates habitat for a number of special-status species making it a high-priority habitat acquisition area for the park district and other agencies like ECCCHC, which has acquired approximately 14,000 acres in East County since 2008. Because the goals of the EBRPD and ECCCHC overlap, the agencies frequently work together on habitat conservation projects.
“This area is important for us for its physical location on the landscape for endangered species,” said Abigail Fateman, ECCCCHC executive director. “The area is also incredibly biologically rich with a whole array of endangered species – not only as habitat for them, but actually occupied habitat. So we have tiger salamanders, California red-legged frogs and vernal pool fairy shrimp. We have nesting raptors in the area. There’s a whole slew of special-status plants that are in the region. By acquiring, not just the golf course, but the surrounding areas, we are protecting a large block of habitat for these species to be conserved.”
According to Fateman, some light restoration work is already underway including weed management, trial planting of native vegetation and the propagation of seeds from native plants. She added that restoring the area to its original condition is likely all but impossible.
“There was a huge amount of earthwork that was done and all sorts of changes to the landscape,” she said. “It’s probably not even possible to undo even with all of the money in the world. The idea is to work with what we have and try to create something that is stable, sustainable and functioning for species and for the public.”
Input from a variety of sources will result in the development of a final draft of a preferred alternative. A third public meeting will be scheduled to review the final draft, though the timing of that meeting is not yet known. Willis said he is hopeful that the new park will be open for visitors in about three years.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of visitors to regional parks has increased 50%, said EBRPD Ward 7 Director Colin Coffey. With many more people seeking the physical and mental-health benefits from spending time in the parks, the agency has accelerated its plans for the Roddy Ranch golf course.
“I think it’s going to be an amazing facility, and I’m so excited to be involved in this project,” Fateman said. “It is an opportunity to complete assembling this area as a preserve system for species and people to enjoy. In the future, we’re going to see trails connecting out from the golf course. So people will be able to move eventually probably all the way to Mt. Diablo. We’re going to see connections to Black Diamond Mines and areas to the south. I think it will be a great launching point for many adventures.”
For more information on the EBRPD project at the Roddy Ranch golf course, or to review the district’s three draft alternatives, visit: https://bit.ly/thepress_roddyranch.
For a link to the EBRPD meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 1 at 6:30 p.m. to review the Roddy Ranch Golf Course Habitat Restoration and Public Access Plan, visit: https://bit.ly/thepress_roddyranchmeeting.
