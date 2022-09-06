Rolling Blackouts_PG&E

Residents throughout the state are being warned of possible rolling blackouts today (Tuesday) any time between 4 and 9 p.m., according to state power grid officials.

Demand for electricity during the current heatwave is expected to reach an all-time high, and demand is expected to exceed supply, officials said.
The outages can last between 15 minutes and two hours. Officials have issued a Flex Alert, asking residents to reduce their power usage between 4 and 9 p.m. by setting their thermostats to 78 degrees, not using major appliances and turning off unnecessary lights.

