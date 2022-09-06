Residents throughout the state are being warned of possible rolling blackouts today (Tuesday) any time between 4 and 9 p.m., according to state power grid officials.
Demand for electricity during the current heatwave is expected to reach an all-time high, and demand is expected to exceed supply, officials said.
The outages can last between 15 minutes and two hours. Officials have issued a Flex Alert, asking residents to reduce their power usage between 4 and 9 p.m. by setting their thermostats to 78 degrees, not using major appliances and turning off unnecessary lights.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- 1 dead in vehicle rollover on Byron Highway
- Two arrested after several people stabbed in Bethel Island fight
- Late morning crash closes Second Street
- Smoke investigation In downtown historic building
- Landing gear failure culprit of non-injury plane crash in Byron
- Oakley police chief comments on Aug. 26 officer-involved shooting
- City manager not appointed as planned
- Brentwood AMC to offer $3 movies for National Cinema Day
- Police fatally shoot Oakley man in domestic dispute
- Oakley Park & Ride to open Sept. 14
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Late morning crash closes Second Street
- Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Chico
- [Photos] House fire in Discovery Bay
- [Photos] 1 dead in vehicle rollover on Byron Highway
- You have 1.5 million followers at the age of THREE?! The famous kids who are social media stars...
- [Photo] Smoke investigation In downtown historic building
- Liberty stomps Enochs in Week 1 victory
- How gas prices have changed in California in the last week
- Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Yuba City
- Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Los Angeles metro area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.