A driver was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center after a rollover accident on Brentwood Boulevard in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A driver was transported to a local trauma center after a rollover accident on Brentwood Boulevard early Thursday morning, Dec. 31.
Officers with the California Highway Patrol are investigating the cause of the accident that was reported at 1:42 a.m. and occurred just west of Sellers Avenue. Roads in the area were wet after rain earlier in the evening. It is not known if weather was a factor in the accident.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but paramedics opted to transport the victim by ground to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown. Dispatchers reported a possible head injury, though the driver was reportedly up and walking after the incident.
The vehicle, a white Chevy 2500 work van, sheared a utility pole bringing down power lines on the south side of Brentwood Boulevard resulting in the closure of the road in both directions. Cleaning supplies and equipment from the van and across the roadway. The van came to a rest on its roof facing the opposite the suspected direction of travel.
Firefighters from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection responded to the incident from Brentwood and Discovery Bay, as did units from the Brentwood Police Department and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.
