While celebrating the ninth anniversary of serving uninsured residents of Contra Costa County, RotaCare Pittsburg Free Medical Clinic at St. Vincent de Paul announces a major initiative to update the clinic’s medical record keeping system.
A successful implementation of an electronic medical record system (EMR) will allow the clinic to provide more efficient health care to the uninsured patients served and more effectively track patients referred for surgical or specialty care. The Free Medical Clinic, located at St. Vincent de Paul’s (SVdP) Family Resource Center, 2210 Gladstone Drive, in Pittsburg, is one of the busiest RotaCare free clinics in the Bay Area. It provides no-questions-asked healthcare to Contra Costa County’s most vulnerable, uninsured residents. The program serves adults with no medical insurance, providing exams, pharmaceuticals, lab tests, diagnostics, referrals, nutrition and healthy cooking classes — all at no charge.
The clinic is managed through a joint effort by SVdP and Rotacare Bay Area. Medical services are provided by volunteer doctors, nurses, interpreters and other medical professionals. It is open every Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m., and on the second and fourth Saturdays, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Since the clinic’s opening in 2011, over 13,000 patient visits have been provided to residents without insurance. Bilingual translation in Spanish is provided.
“What makes the clinic unique is that it is solely for the uninsured. These are people who have no other place to go for medical care,” said longtime medical director Dr. Hamid Khonsari.“We are one of the largest Rotacare Clinics in the Bay Area, and the benefits of switching to an EMR system is tremendous. One of the benefits will be the ability to share records with other RotaCare clinics in the area using the same system, as well as giving us a better insight into our impact on our community. It really helps us pinpoint what we can improve on.”
In response to the needs of the community, the clinic evolved from its original launch as an urgent care clinic. With the continued help of their dedicated team of volunteers, the RotaCare Pittsburg Free Medical Clinic at St. Vincent de Paul added days and volunteer providers, developed a hypertension clinic and established asthma and diabetic follow-up care. A special grant from Rotary International and local Rotary clubs have provided funding for a pilot program, The Transitional Care Clinic, which provides intensive, ongoing care for a small subset of diabetes and hypertension patients in an effort to impact their health outcomes. Now the clinic is ready to take the next step in their record keeping.
Financial support for the free clinic is provided from Kaiser Permanente, Los Medanos Community Healthcare District, Sutter Health, John Muir Health, City of Pittsburg/CDBG, Contra Costa County/CDBG, Keller Canyon Mitigation Fund, area Catholic churches, local Rotary clubs, St. Vincent de Paul and many generous individuals.
SVdP’s Family Resource Center in Pittsburg also provides additional safety-net services. Assistance is available through SVdP’s 29 branches throughout the county.
To learn more, visit www.svdp-cc.org, call 925-439-5060 or send an email to info@svdp-cc.org.
