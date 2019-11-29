The Association of California Administrators Delta Region has selected the Rotary Club of Brentwood for this year’s Partners in Education Excellence Award.
The award is given annually to exemplary school-community partnership programs that promote effective educational performance, enhanced student achievement and strong community involvement in educational quality. The Brentwood Rotary was nominated by the Brentwood Union School District in recognition of its lengthy positive partnership. BUSD students reap the benefits of the ongoing support provided by the nearly 100 active members of the Brentwood Rotary.
The factors highlighted in the nomination of the Brentwood Rotary include:
• The Rotary Club of Brentwood provides dictionaries to every third grade student in all Brentwood elementary schools. The dictionaries are presented in person by Rotarians, who emphasize the importance of serving the community.
• The Rotary Club of Brentwood cooks and serves hot dogs or pancakes at multiple school events each year. This allows schools to provide free meals to participating families, or enables schools to sell the food as a fundraiser for the event. The club provides the food, condiments, labor, set-up and clean up free of charge.
• Members of the Rotary Club of Brentwood have served as judges for the district science fair for the last several years. Members volunteer to train and interview young scientists about their projects.
• The Rotary Club of Brentwood provides free pancakes to over 1,500 runners on Thanksgiving morning at the annual Turkey Trot for Schools. This fundraiser raises money for team sports and physical education programs across the eleven district schools.
The district is fortunate to have a dedicated service organization that provides support to students, staff and families. The students are fortunate to have role models that emphasize a “service above self” mantra. The district is tremendously appreciative of the ongoing partnership with the club and is thrilled that they have been selected for the Partner in Education Award for 2020.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.