SandCreekExtension_10.jpg

The final segment of the Sand Creek Road extension broke ground in Brentwood, Calif., the morning of Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The extension will connect Sand Creek Road to Deer Valley Road in Antioch. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

 Melissa van Ruiten

After being held up by the discovery of a golden eagle nest, the final segment of the Sand Creek Extension project between Highway 4 and Heidorn Ranch Road in Antioch has finally broken ground, Tuesday, Aug. 8.

“As you may know, the project was supposed to have started back in March. However, Fred and Wilma (the eagle pair) slowed us down a little bit. I’m happy to report that the golden egglet has since left the nest,” Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant quipped.

The final phase consists of extending Sand Creek Road approximately 2,300 feet west from its current terminus off of Highway 4 to connect with Heidorn Ranch Road. Initially, the extension will be one eastbound lane and one westbound lane. Other improvements include street lights, electricity and water, and a full-width bridge across Sand Creek. The remaining improvements, which consist of one lane in each direction and the landscaping of the median and parkways, will be constructed by the developers of the adjoining properties, according to the City of Brentwood’s most recent Capital Improvement Program report.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.