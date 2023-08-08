After being held up by the discovery of a golden eagle nest, the final segment of the Sand Creek Extension project between Highway 4 and Heidorn Ranch Road in Antioch has finally broken ground, Tuesday, Aug. 8.
“As you may know, the project was supposed to have started back in March. However, Fred and Wilma (the eagle pair) slowed us down a little bit. I’m happy to report that the golden egglet has since left the nest,” Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant quipped.
The final phase consists of extending Sand Creek Road approximately 2,300 feet west from its current terminus off of Highway 4 to connect with Heidorn Ranch Road. Initially, the extension will be one eastbound lane and one westbound lane. Other improvements include street lights, electricity and water, and a full-width bridge across Sand Creek. The remaining improvements, which consist of one lane in each direction and the landscaping of the median and parkways, will be constructed by the developers of the adjoining properties, according to the City of Brentwood’s most recent Capital Improvement Program report.
“Unfortunately, we’ve been delayed approximately three months now,” said Allen Baquiler, Brentwood's interim city engineer. “That, of course, has repercussions on the timing of the project, with the rain coming, and the contractor having to deploy additional crews to make up time, because we are still trying to hold a completion date of May of next year.”
Delays come with higher costs. The initial planned cost that had been approved was about $8 million. In order to keep the project moving forward on schedule, it will now cost the city an additional $700,000-$800,000, according to Baquilar. Between the East Contra Costa Regional Fee and Finance Authority (ECCRFFA) contribution of $4.1 million and the allotted amount from prior development impact fees, Brentwood will have no issue covering the additional cost.
After a decade of planning, the earlier construction phases between Deer Valley Road and Heidorn Ranch Road, along the city limits, were completed. Once this final segment is done, it will help to reduce traffic congestion in the northwest area of Brentwood. It will also cut the amount of time it currently takes residents and emergency personnel to travel to the hospital, according to Bryant.
“This is the culmination of many years of effort, from many people consistently looking out for the wellbeing of our community.” Bryant said. “This road is going to literally save the lives of the residents that are in need of a faster route to the Kaiser Hospital on Deer Valley, and that’s phenomenal.”
Another benefit of the completed project will be its impact on the local economy, Bryant said. It will have a “direct connect” to the Innovation Center, including the recently approved Costco, which will be located off of Lone Tree Plaza Drive. He says that it will be a “linchpin” for economic development in the area and an added benefit for residents who want to raise their families with an elevated quality of life and level of services and resources.
Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer, who represents Brentwood's 3rd District, said that her district has the city’s largest population of "older adults." Her constituents have vocalized their anticipation for having a shorter, safer distance to travel to Antioch Kaiser.
“I also have to really, really get excited about the Costco and the economic development potential here,” Meyer said. “It’s going to do amazing things for the city all around.”
Contra Costa County Supervisor, and ECCRFFA Chairperson Diane Burgis called the groundbreaking “exciting times.” She acknowledged not just the finance agency's part in the project, but all of the previous leaders who “helped set the table.”
“That’s what leadership is all about,” Burgis said. “People working together, not necessarily having just their own agenda, but working together to support each other. Out here in East Contra Costa, we’re all in this together.”
The eagles were unavailable for comment.
